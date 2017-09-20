Rejoice, You Can Now Binge-Watch Every Episode of Will & Grace For the First Time Ever

PSA: Cancel all of your plans, make yourself a martini and get ready to binge.

Ahead of its highly anticipated return, Will & Grace is finally available for your binge pleasure. Yep, that's right. All eight seasons, all 194 episodes of the beloved sitcom will be available to stream for the first time ever, NBC announced on Wednesday.

The series will be available to stream on Thursday, Sept. 21, on the NBC app, Hulu and on-demand through satellite, cable and telco pay TV providers, giving you just one week to catch up before the revival premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28. So yeah, the next week of your life is officially dedicated to catching up with Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullaly).