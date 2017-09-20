Rejoice, You Can Now Binge-Watch Every Episode of Will & Grace For the First Time Ever

PSA: Cancel all of your plans, make yourself a martini and get ready to binge.
Ahead of its highly anticipated return, Will & Grace is finally available for your binge pleasure. Yep, that's right. All eight seasons, all 194 episodes of the beloved sitcom will be available to stream for the first time ever, NBC announced on Wednesday.
The series will be available to stream on Thursday, Sept. 21, on the NBC app, Hulu and on-demand through satellite, cable and telco pay TV providers, giving you just one week to catch up before the revival premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28. So yeah, the next week of your life is officially dedicated to catching up with Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullaly).
"As we gear up for the launch of the upcoming season premiere, I can't think of a better way to reintroduce Will & Grace to the cultural zeitgeist than by giving audiences the opportunity to watch this historic and hilarious series wherever and whenever they want," NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. "With its witty comebacks, pop-culture references and social commentary, Will & Grace is one of the most binge-able comedies in television history, and I am certain fans both old and new will jump on this opportunity to devour it."
Hulu's Joel Stillerman added, "There's no question that Will & Grace has resonated with audiences since the series made its broadcast premiere. To be able to bring such an iconic show into the streaming universe for the first time ever is an opportunity we couldn't pass up. This landmark deal will allow fans to re-watch their favorite moments ahead of the series premiere, as well as bring Will & Grace and its cast of characters to a whole new audience."
Will & Grace's 16-episode revival premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on NBC, with the network already renewing the series for a second season.
