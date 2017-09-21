Watch Kourtney Kardashian Recite Her ''There's People That Are Dying, Kim'' Line From That Iconic KUWTK Lost Earring Episode

They're the six most infamous words Kourtney Kardashian has ever spoken: "There's people that are dying, Kim!"

That's right, who could forget Kourt's hilarious reaction after Kim Kardashian lost her diamond earring in the ocean in Bora Bora. It's one of the most popular Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes from the past 10 years.

Now, Kim and Kourt are sounding off on the iconic moment.

"OK, can I explain that that earring…I have upgraded for years for my birthday. I buy myself a birthday present and I had upgraded that pair of diamond studs. Worked really hard," Kim told E! News' Jason Kennedy during our exclusive 10th anniversary interview with the family.

"Is this a relatable story?" Khloe Kardashian laughed.