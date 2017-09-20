EXCLUSIVE!

Nikki Bella Reveals How Much Weight She's Already Lost on Dancing With the Stars

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: E!ssentials, Selena Gomez

How to Recreate Selena Gomez's Bold Lips

Nick Pendergrast, Heather Yerrid

Married at First Sight's Nick Pendergrast and Girlfriend Heather Yerrid Reveal the Sex of Their Twins

Kevin Hart

Montia Sabbag Comes Forward as Woman in Kevin Hart Recordings: "I'm Not an Extortionist"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Dancing does a body good!

It's no secret that Nikki Bella has one hot body, and her new stint competing on Dancing With the Stars is already helping her sculpt and harden her already fine physique.

"I've already lost five pounds!" the Total Bellas star revealed to E! News. "I'm like, ‘I need to keep this off!' I kinda wanna lose five more but actually keep the butt really big."

The WWE star says she's eating "more carbs than ever, which is crazy!" "Not only are we training a lot but you're like flexing the whole time I feel like when you're dancing," Nikki says. "It's like a really weird burn."

Watch

See Nikki Bella Wrestle Her DWTS Partner

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev, DWTS

ABC

Meanwhile, supportive fiancé John Cena loved watching Nikki's first dance on Monday night's premiere, even though he couldn't be there in person.

"He likes when I challenge myself and I think that's a turn-on for him so just coming and doing this and giving it my all, he loves that," Nikki gushed. "And plus I already got all these text messages from him, he was like, ‘Wow! Wow! Wow! Wow! Wow!' That was like the first one." 

So what will Nikki be working on for week two's dance? Watch the interview to find out!

Total Bellas Season 2 brand new Sundays at 6PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Dancing With The Stars , Weight Loss , John Cena , Top Stories , Exclusives
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.