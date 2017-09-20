Jessie James Decker Pulls Fake Butt Implants Prank on Eric Decker in Eric & Jessie Sneak Peek Clip

Will Eric Decker pass the test?
Jessie James Decker loves to pull a good prank, especially when it comes to pulling the wool over her husband's eyes. On this week's episode of Eric & Jessie, Jessie decides to use her brother John James' girlfriend Ali to pull one over on Eric.
"We thought the fake butt would be funny because it's subtle but it also cracks open a lot of eggs," Jessie jokes about their decision to stuff Ali's shorts. "Is he gonna look at Ali's butt? Is he even gonna notice her big booty? If he notices it right away, why is he looking at Ali's butt?"
Turns out, Eric only has eyes for Jessie! "He doesn't even notice the butt. He doesn't even look," Jessie explains. So she upped her game by asking Eric to look at her nails, which she places right above Ali's assets.
"You put some socks in there?" Eric asks upon noticing Ali's larger backside. "Are those the butt implants?" But Jessie didn't go through this much trouble just to spill the beans right away. "What?" Ali and Jessie ask. "You're embarrassing her," Jessie tells Eric. "I don't know what's going on right now," Eric shares. "That's a balanced booty you got there."
Figuring the jig is up, John wants to know if Eric really had no idea. "Be honest, how long did it take you to notice? Be honest," John asks. "A long time," Eric assures him. "On a scale of 1 to 10, this prank I'd give about a one and a half. Poorly executed," Eric tells his wife. Better luck next time!
