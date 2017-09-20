Khloe Kardashian: "Kourtney and I Didn't Care" About Keeping Up With the Kardashians at First

Even they can't believe it's been 10 years!

E! News' Jason Kennedy is sitting down with the Kardashian-Jenner family for an exclusive interview about a decade of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. So did the clan know the E! series would be a hit before they started filming back in 2007?

"I don't think we even imagined it would go on beyond one season," Kim Kardashian admits.

"Kourtney and I didn't care," Khloe Kardashian revealed. "Kourtney and I were like fully in the store, she was in Smooch, I was in DASH. And we were literally told we'll film around the stores to make you guys comfortable. We did not care."

Kim added, "To promote the stores and we thought it would be good for business. That's what I said to get them to want to do it."