Celebrity Chef Dishes on Cooking for Famous Former Couples Like Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

What's it like to cook for Hollywood's rich and famous? Celebrity chef Kate McAloon has an idea.

In an interview with news.com.au, McAloon, 59, dished on what was it like to cook for former celebrity couples—including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom and Courteney Cox and David Arquette.

Starting off with Paltrow and Martin, McAloon said she started working for the actress and Coldplay band member around the time Paltrow was filming Iron Man with Robert Downey Jr. The couple announced that they were separating (or "conscious uncoupling," as they called it) in 2014; however the divorce wasn't finalized until 2016.

Apparently, the Goop leader and her ex had very lean diets.

"I had a brief from their assistants ... they eat nothing," she told news.com.au. "They are very strict. They avoided any sugars, anything sweet, no dairy, just more vegetables."

"When I got there, I was trying to stick to the brief," she continued. "And I realized as I started adding more ingredients in, they said, ‘Your food is getting better.' That's what happens when you eat more than grass."

Paltrow and Martin still co-parent their two kids Apple Martin and Moses Martin.