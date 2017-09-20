Laurence Fishburne's Wife Gina Torres Photographed Kissing Mystery Man

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
It is over between Gina Torres and Laurence Fishburne?
The 48-year-old actress, who has been married to the actor for almost exactly 15 years, was last week photographed kissing a mystery man in Los Angeles. Page Six, which posted the pics, reported on Tuesday that they spent over an hour having lunch at the Sweet Butter Cafe and that Torres wasn't wearing a wedding ring. She and Fishburne, 56, have not commented.
Neither has been been seen wearing a wedding ring in public in months. Fishburne and Torres were last photographed together at a public event in December 2015, at the 38th annual Kennedy Center Honors Gala.
The pair's 15th wedding anniversary is this Friday. The two share one child, daughter, Delilah, 10. Fishburne also has an adult son and daughter from a previous marriage.
Fishburne and Torres starred together in the 2003 films The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions as well as the 2006 movie Five Fingers and the NBC series Hannibal, in which they played a married couple.
Fishburne currently stars on ABC's Black-ish. Torres is also known for her role in Serenity and most recently starred on the USA Network series Suits.
"My contract was up, so this wasn't a power play that went terribly wrong," Torres told the New York Times in an interview posted last week, adding, "My personal life needed to be tended to."
"I think the public doesn't understand the rigors of shooting a show for an actor, much less when you're on location and away from home," she said. "At one point I approached [showrunner] Aaron [Korsh] and said, 'It's not that I don't love the show and love Jessica, who is my alter ego. But my life is my life, and I need to take care of it.' And everyone was completely supportive."