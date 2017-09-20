The CW Is Bringing Back Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a Horror Show and We’re So In

Something wicked this way comes on the CW.

Rejoice, Riverdale fans, your demands for the appearance of Sabrina the Teenage Witch have been heard and answered, as E! News has learned that The CW and Warner Bros. TV are officially developing The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Yes, that's right, we're getting a companion series to Riverdale that will be based on the Archie Comics characters, which is being eyes for the 2018-19 TV season.

The same creative team behind Riverdale—Greg Berlanti, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater—are set to bring this new version of Sabrina (infamously played by Melissa Joan Hart on The WB from 1996-2003) back to the small screen, giving it a horror twist, with the network citing Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist as tonal references. (Sooo...no sassy talking cat then?)