Halle Berry Spotted on Romantic Date With New Boyfriend Alex Da Kid

Halle Berry has a new man, and she's not afraid to show it!

The 51-year-old actress confirmed she's dating 35-year-old British music producer Alex Da Kid, taking to Instagram Wednesday to share a photo of him, writing "My balance."

A few hours later, Berry was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date with her man, heading to The Curtain, a members' only hotel, restaurant and live music venue in Shoreditch, East London.

Berry looked gorgeous and stylish (as usual), rocking an olive green satin duster jacket over thigh-high leather boots with a black top. Alex Da Kid, on the other hand, went for a more casual look in gray sweats, a matching baseball t-shirt and white high-top tennis shoes.