Halle Berry Spotted on Romantic Date With New Boyfriend Alex Da Kid

Halle Berry, Alexander Grant, Alex Da Kid

INSTARimages.com

Halle Berry has a new man, and she's not afraid to show it!

The 51-year-old actress confirmed she's dating 35-year-old British music producer Alex Da Kid, taking to Instagram Wednesday to share a photo of him, writing "My balance."

A few hours later, Berry was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date with her man, heading to The Curtain, a members' only hotel, restaurant and live music venue in Shoreditch, East London.

Berry looked gorgeous and stylish (as usual), rocking an olive green satin duster jacket over thigh-high leather boots with a black top. Alex Da Kid, on the other hand, went for a more casual look in gray sweats, a matching baseball t-shirt and white high-top tennis shoes.

Meanwhile, though Berry's post Tuesday marked their first social media photo together, a source told E! News the couple has been together for about two months now.

"They have been seeing each other for about two months and met through friends in the industry," the insider dished.

Alex da Kid, Halle Berry

Instagram

A second source confirmed that they've been together for a "few months," telling us that they were spotted at the Los Angeles hot spot Il Cielo over the summer.

This is the first romantic relationship Berry has taken public since finalizing her divorce from Olivier Martinez in Dec. 2016. Berry filed for divorce from Martinez in Oct. 2015 after two years of marriage. They share their three-year-old son, Maceo.

Prior to Martinez, Berry was married to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and David Justice from 1992 to 1997.

She also has a 9-year-old daughter, Nahla, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

