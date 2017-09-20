Taylor Swift Meets Her "Former Selves" in Behind the Scenes "Look What You Made Me Do" Video

"OK this is the trippiest thing I've ever seen in my life!"

Taylor Swift is giving us another behind the scenes look at her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. In this video, posted on YouTube, Swift shows us how "Taylor Mountain" came to be.

In the music video, Swift comes face to face with her "former selves" from her past videos and various Swift eras. In this behind the scenes vid, we get to see Swift's reaction to meeting her former selves.

"Seeing them all together is the weirdest feeling," Swift says. "But it's awesome, it's exciting, it's like, 'Oh that's a phase I went through when I was 16, but the girl who's wearing it looks just like me.'"

Swift continues, "We're having a great time, we're all just chatting about life, that's gotta look weird."

Watch the video above to get all of the behind the scenes secrets! Plus get a close-up view of Swift's "Junior Jewels" T-shirt and see all of the celebs who have their names on it!

