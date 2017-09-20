Rosie O'Donnell Speaks Out After "Vengeful Child" Chelsea's Pregnancy Reveal and Comments About Her

Married at First Sight's Nick Pendergrast and Girlfriend Heather Yerrid Reveal the Sex of Their Twins
Rosie O'Donnell has a lot to say about her estranged daughter Chelsea following a shocking reveal.
The 20-year-old said in a recent interview with the tabloid The Daily Mail that she is expecting her first baby with husband Nick Alliegro and that her mother "will not have a part in this child's life" as they "don't have a relationship any more" and she doesn't think "it can ever be mended." In 2015, Rosie reported the then 17-year-old missing. Authorities later found Chelsea at the house of another man. Earlier this year, Rosie released a statement claiming her daughter is "mentally ill."
After the pregnancy reveal, Rosie posted a slew of tweets about Chelsea. One included a pic of a handwritten note the then-teen had written after leaving their home. It read, "Mom/family, I know this is a little early and most likely unexpected however it is something I have been thinking about and planning for a long time. I am forever grateful to you for giving me a chance to live this life with so much love and opportunities. Now it's time for me to go and find myself and make a life I want for myself."
September 19, 2017
"She's 20...not a teen...she is married and pregnant...she doesn't want anything to do with me...great stop...doing interviews go live ur life," Rosie wrote.
In another tweet, Rosie posted a photo of Chelsea as a child and wrote, "We have been here before Chelsea...u wanna go a few rounds in public...seems so...Michelle's death = money 4 Chelsea."
Last week, Rosie's ex-wife Michelle Rounds, who she wed when Chelsea was a teen, died in an apparent suicide.
Chelsea has not responded to Rosie's tweets.
https://t.co/W5t4zg65RH— ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017
we have been here before Chelsea
u wanna go a few rounds in public
seems so
Michelle's death = money 4 Chelsea pic.twitter.com/cgqrp16EyC
"I let go...I walked away...and she still does interviews...'do u see me mommy'... I see u Chelsea...hurting people in ur family...over and over," Rosie tweeted.
"Rosie. Please delete these tweets. We feel your pain," wrote user @setiris. "Tomorrow you will regret having everyone see your hurt."
"No hope I will not...not delete...not regret...she uses the public...she responds only in public...and now I will too," Rosie replied.
Rosie also posted childhood videos of Chelsea.
one year ago .. Chelsea Belle O'Donnell pic.twitter.com/1ZK1P0A8Ii— ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017
april 2015 - u get a new therapy dog - Chelsea— ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017
hashtag - this is ur life pic.twitter.com/dkn4eJgcCK
baby u #thisisyourlife pic.twitter.com/cxSz73jvg4— ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017
oh honey I am not breaking down— ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017
I am standing up
to tabloid bullshit
to my vengeful child
to the endlessness of this insanity
"I don't like #RosieODonnell, but it makes me sad to see her breakdown tonight," tweeted user @afooltocry. "Bad decisions made tonight can cause damage forever @Rosie."
"Oh honey I am not breaking down I am standing up to tabloid bullshit to my vengeful child to the endlessness of this insanity," Rosie replied.
"What will u do...with no tabloids to call...no one to blame...but u...u child...u...same...same same," Rosie continued early Wednesday.