Rosie O'Donnell Speaks Out After "Vengeful Child" Chelsea's Pregnancy Reveal and Comments About Her

Rosie O'Donnell has a lot to say about her estranged daughter Chelsea following a shocking reveal.

The 20-year-old said in a recent interview with the tabloid The Daily Mail that she is expecting her first baby with husband Nick Alliegro and that her mother "will not have a part in this child's life" as they "don't have a relationship any more" and she doesn't think "it can ever be mended." In 2015, Rosie reported the then 17-year-old missing. Authorities later found Chelsea at the house of another man. Earlier this year, Rosie released a statement claiming her daughter is "mentally ill."

After the pregnancy reveal, Rosie posted a slew of tweets about Chelsea. One included a pic of a handwritten note the then-teen had written after leaving their home. It read, "Mom/family, I know this is a little early and most likely unexpected however it is something I have been thinking about and planning for a long time. I am forever grateful to you for giving me a chance to live this life with so much love and opportunities. Now it's time for me to go and find myself and make a life I want for myself."

Rosie O'Donnell's Estranged Daughter Chelsea Announces Pregnancy: My Mom ''Will Not'' Be Involved

"She's 20...not a teen...she is married and pregnant...she doesn't want anything to do with me...great stop...doing interviews go live ur life," Rosie wrote.

In another tweet, Rosie posted a photo of Chelsea as a child and wrote, "We have been here before Chelsea...u wanna go a few rounds in public...seems so...Michelle's death = money 4 Chelsea."

Last week, Rosie's ex-wife Michelle Rounds, who she wed when Chelsea was a teen, died in an apparent suicide.

Chelsea has not responded to Rosie's tweets.

"I let go...I walked away...and she still does interviews...'do u see me mommy'... I see u Chelsea...hurting people in ur family...over and over," Rosie tweeted.

"Rosie. Please delete these tweets. We feel your pain," wrote user @setiris. "Tomorrow you will regret having everyone see your hurt."

"No hope I will not...not delete...not regret...she uses the public...she responds only in public...and now I will too," Rosie replied.

Rosie also posted childhood videos of Chelsea.

"I don't like #RosieODonnell, but it makes me sad to see her breakdown tonight," tweeted user @afooltocry. "Bad decisions made tonight can cause damage forever @Rosie."

"Oh honey I am not breaking down I am standing up to tabloid bullshit to my vengeful child to the endlessness of this insanity," Rosie replied.

"What will u do...with no tabloids to call...no one to blame...but u...u child...u...same...same same," Rosie continued early Wednesday.

