Kirsten Dunst Accidentally Smoked an Entire Joint While Filming Woodshock

Kirsten Dunst had a trippy situation on the set of her new movie Woodshock.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the film, the actress revealed that she accidentally smoked a full joint on set.

After asking about the film's direction and dialogue, Jimmy Kimmel inquired about her character's pot smoking.

"How does that work exactly with a movie like that?" he questioned. "Are you method, or how does it go?"

"Not method," Dunst responded, explaining that there's fake "movie pot" on set.

"They roll like herby stuff—not herb, but you know—like fake whatever," she said.

But there was one time Dunst accidentally smoked some real pot on set—a full joint's worth.