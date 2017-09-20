So long, Charleston. Hello, Los Angeles!

Landon Clements is leaving Southern Charm, y'all, and she broke the news herself on Instagram in a response to a commenter calling her out for breaking "girl code" and "throwing" herself at Shep Rose and Austen Kroll.

"Girl code? Thats so silly I've never been anything but friends with all of those boys and actually that really hurt my feelings that Chelsea said that as for Shep we fight like brother and sister," Landon wrote. "I won't be returning this season and heading back to California to pursue my career in real estate."

Bravo does not comment on casting rumors.