So long, Charleston. Hello, Los Angeles!
Landon Clements is leaving Southern Charm, y'all, and she broke the news herself on Instagram in a response to a commenter calling her out for breaking "girl code" and "throwing" herself at Shep Rose and Austen Kroll.
"Girl code? Thats so silly I've never been anything but friends with all of those boys and actually that really hurt my feelings that Chelsea said that as for Shep we fight like brother and sister," Landon wrote. "I won't be returning this season and heading back to California to pursue my career in real estate."
Bravo does not comment on casting rumors.
Landon, 35, joined the Bravo series in season two as a college friend of Shep's who was returning to Charleston after going through a divorce. She later found herself in a feud with Kathryn Dennis after rumors that she hooked up with Thomas Ravenel spread through Charleston.
In season four, the drama continued as Landon and Thomas attempted to date, a decision co-star Cameran Eubanks thought was "a terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad idea. I don't get it. I don't understand it. No. Bad, bad, bad." (Yep, it kind of turned out to be!)
Fun fact: Before Landon was on Southern Charm, she appeared briefly on another reality show: The Hills! Landon was credited as "Brent's other assistant" during Heidi Montag's time at Bolthouse PR in season one. Oh, how time flies.
Though it's heading into its fifth season, Southern Charm hasn't experience a lot of cast turnover, with the only star to exit the series prior to Landon was Jenna King, who only appeared in season one.
