Kevin James and Jimmy Fallon Compete to See Who Falls Over Better on The Tonight Show

Each comedian brought his A-game. The Tonight Show host did a somersault after rolling down the stairs in the first round, which James called a "strong finish." The King of Queens star also broke the handle off of the water cooler after wrestling with it in the second round.

"That is unbelievable what just went down," Fallon said after watching his guest's performance. He responded by chugging the water in the cooler when it was his turn.

Both funny men had a strong finish and ended up breaking tables while falling during their service of spaghetti and meatballs.

Still, it was James who ended up being the winner. The Kevin Can Wait actor got on his knees, held his winning trophy in the air and yelled "I love you, mom!" in celebration of his victory.

The rest of James' time on the show seemed less painful. During his interview with Fallon, James talked about his family's trip to Montauk and the interpretive dance he and his Kevin Can Wait co-star Leah Remini performed during a Billy Joel concert.