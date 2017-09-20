The Good Place Primer: Everything You Need to Remember Going Into the Season 2 Premiere

Holy forking shirt, you guys. It's finally time to go back to The Good Place!

After nine hellishly long months, NBC's heavenly high-concept comedy—one of last fall's best new shows—is returning with a special one-hour premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 20. And we've got to say, we couldn't be more excited to return to creator Mike Schur's endlessly inventive afterlife where the froyo flows freely and nothing is what it seems. But if you're having trouble remembering what happened in the first season, especially in the game-changing finale, you've come to the right place. Read on for a refresher on season one's twists and turns so you're primed and ready to go!