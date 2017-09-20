Tracee Ellis Ross Proves She Can Rap on Carpool Karaoke With Big Sean

We all know Tracee Ellis Ross can act, but did you know she can also rap?

The Black-ish actress showed off her skills on a recent episode of Carpool Karaoke with Big Sean.

To prepare for their performance, Ross transformed into her alter ego "T-Murda." She put on giant hoop earrings with the word #TMurda in the middle and wore custom grillz that spelled out her rapper name in rubies.

Once in the car, Big Sean started performing his hit song "Bounce Back," which has more than 137 million views on his YouTube channel. Then, Ross started dropping a few lyrics of her own.

"Don't call me Tracee. It's T-Murda. Rhymes like a subpoena. I'm about to serve ya. B--tch I raise the bar. I raise it furtha'. Spitting verses ears aint never heard of," she rapped, adding "But I'm keeping it PG because I'm an aunt."