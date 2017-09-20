Tracee Ellis Ross Proves She Can Rap on Carpool Karaoke With Big Sean

by Elyse Dupre

We all know Tracee Ellis Ross can act, but did you know she can also rap?

The Black-ish actress showed off her skills on a recent episode of Carpool Karaoke with Big Sean.

To prepare for their performance, Ross transformed into her alter ego "T-Murda." She put on giant hoop earrings with the word #TMurda in the middle and wore custom grillz that spelled out her rapper name in rubies.

Once in the car, Big Sean started performing his hit song "Bounce Back," which has more than 137 million views on his YouTube channel. Then, Ross started dropping a few lyrics of her own.

"Don't call me Tracee. It's T-Murda. Rhymes like a subpoena. I'm about to serve ya. B--tch I raise the bar. I raise it furtha'. Spitting verses ears aint never heard of," she rapped, adding "But I'm keeping it PG because I'm an aunt."

That's not all she had. The actress continued to rap about her career and her achievements.

"You know me as an actress first on Girlfriends now I'm on Black-ish. I see you eyeing my fashion. It's Zuhair Murad—thanks for askin'. My smile's big—that's my passion. Natural hair. Big so it matches. Haters? Nah, no distractions. Got that Golden Globe winner status," she continued. "Give me glass ceilings—I'm going to break through. Keep it so ill like a bird flu."

The comedic actress even threw in a funny line about Carla Hall saying, "It's past time that you all knew. I'm not that lady from The Chew.

She also gave a shout-out to her famous mother—at one point rapping "My mom is Diana Ross son."

To hear the full rap, watch the video.

