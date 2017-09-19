Watch Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams Dagger-Toss Like a Boss in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Ready for more proof that Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams is just as cool as her badass character, Arya Stark?

In a behind-the-scenes video posted by HBO on Monday as part of their digital series "The Game Revealed," fans are treated to an in-depth look at the sparring match between Arya and Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), a long-awaited moment that totally lived up to the hype. But there is one moment in the featurette that has the Internet applauding Maisie's seriously impressive skills: when the 20-year-old flips a dagger from one hand to the other like she's flipping a freakin' pancake. Seriously, Maisie is the official boss of the dagger toss.

The video highlights how much work actually goes into a fight scene, especially when there's such a height difference at play, with Gwendoline standing at 6'3" and Maisie at 5'1".