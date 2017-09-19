Jessica Simpson Documents Daughter Maxwell's Picture Day at School

The first day of school is always fun, but can we talk about picture day?!
Less than three weeks after Jessica Simpson chronicled her daughter's first day of school on Instagram, the fashion designer was able to celebrate another big moment in Maxwell Drew's days as a kindergartner.
In a new social media post, Jessica revealed her five-year-old's look for the yearbook.
"Picture Day #MAXIDREW," she shared with her 3.9 million followers. "#6amCurls."
Ashlee Simpson Ross was just one of the many fans who couldn't help but like the post and let out a few awwws in front of their screen.
For some fans, though, it may feel like yesterday when Maxwell was earning her preschool diploma. Back in June, Eric Johnson's leading lady shared photos from her special ceremony that included a graduation gown.
"Spread your wings and prepare to fly for you have become a butterfly #kindergartenherewecome #MAXIDREW," Jessica shared. "Someone is excited for kindergarten! How do all you moms do it? I need help."
Ultimately, Jessica isn't alone! Many parents are experiencing a fresh start to a new school year. Luckily for us, they are sharing photos in our gallery below.
Just remember parents, it will be holiday break in no time. And for some moms and dads, you'll be counting down the days until school is back in session again.
