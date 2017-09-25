Real Housewives of Orange County's Lydia McLaughlin Wants Your Mom to Start Rocking Chokers

OCLydia.com
If you can't take Lydia McLaughlin's sparkle, then stay off her blinged-out rainbow.
As the Real Housewives of Orange County star continues to face her fair share of drama in the second half of the season, the mother of three has quietly been working on a passion project involving jewelry.
"It's all dainty pieces that you build on top of each other. I just wanted to create something that's made in Orange County and it's a beautiful outlet for me and stuff I want to wear," Lydia shared with E! News exclusively while attending StyleWeekOC presented by SIMPLY. "I just wanted to create something that's made in Orange County and it's a beautiful outlet for me and stuff I want to wear."
Between the shooting star earrings, classic cross bracelets and stardust necklaces, the items available online are very fitting to Lydia's personality. She also is getting adventurous with chokers that aren't just for teenagers.
"Those are hip and moms are hip," she shared with us while wearing BCBG and three pieces from her jewelry line at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. "A lot of stuff you can make it your own. I'm in my 30's and I don't think that I dress like I'm 16. I think its very age appropriate. If you are 16, you can wear my jewelry. If you are a mom of three kids like myself, you can also wear my stuff."
When not focusing on her businesses that also include NOBLEMAN Magazine with husband Doug McLaughlin, Lydia is on the search for her next reunion dress. Before you picture the Bravo star calling up a team up stylists, Lydia is proud to admit she's doing it all on her own.
"You guys, it's pressure! Are you kidding me? This is the real deal!" she explained. "Like, I'm actually going to the mall to find my dress."
Lydia added, "I'm in my 30s. It's not prom, but it's my reunion dress. I will go to a department store like a normal human being and I will get a dress that I think is cute. And then I will get a dress that I will never wear again because it will have all those vibes of going to war with other women trying to take me down."
Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.
