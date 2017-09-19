Taco Bell Is Ditching Drive-Thru’s to Sell Alcohol in 350 New Restaurants

A celebratory toast is in order! Taco Bell is giving the people what they want. And that's beer and tacos.

According to new reports, the fast-food chain has plans to open 350 "Cantina"-style locations over the next five years that will sell alcoholic beverages. As a result, T. Bell will have to do away with its drive-thru option at these new restaurants, but it's a small price to pay when a frozen margarita and Cheesy Gordita Crunch awaits.

The redesigned dining option will serve hungry people in major cities such as Nashville, New York, Pittsburgh and Detroit. And great news for Taco Bell lovers in the Big Apple! More than 50 new locations will open in Manhattan alone.

Taco Bell first announced its initiative to incorporate booze in 2015, starting with beer, wine, sangria and twisted Freezes.