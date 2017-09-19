Married at First Sight's Nick Pendergrast and Girlfriend Heather Yerrid Reveal the Sex of Their Twins

Double the babies, double the joy!

Close to two months after Married at First Sight star Nick Pendergrast and his girlfriend announced they were expecting twins, fans now know the sex of their babies.

According to People, the couple is expecting a boy and a girl!

"We started crying, laughing and clapping with joy as soon as they said the genders," Nick and Afterbuzz host Heather Yerrid shared with the publication. "We were so excited to find out we had one of each. There is nothing more perfect than that."

The pair shared the news in a photo shoot captured near the Santa Monica Pier in Southern California.