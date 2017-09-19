Halle Berry Makes Her Relationship With Alex Da Kid Instagram Official

A second source also confirms that the couple has been together for a "few months." The insider also tells E! News that the duo was spotted at Los Angeles restaurant Il Cielo over the summer.

This is the first time Berry has shared a new love in her life since finalizing her divorce from Olivier Martinez in Dec. 2016. Berry filed for divorce from Martinez in Oct. 2015 after two years of marriage and the duo released a joint statement about their split.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce," the statement read. "We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children's privacy as we go through this difficult period."