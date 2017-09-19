Here's How Kim Kardashian Cheated on Tests in School

Fiercer Than Ever! Watch Kim Kardashian and Fam Recreate the Keeping Up Season One Opening Credits 10 Years Later
Kim Kardashian is revealing a major secret from her high school days.
On the premiere of Ellen DeGeneres' new YouTube show, Ellen's Show Me More Show, Kardashian answers DeGeneres' "burning" questions. When asked to reveal a secret she kept from her parents in high school, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admits that she used to cheat on all of her tests.
"I used to cheat on all of my tests and we would wear uniforms so I would wear this little skirt...I would flip up the skirt and write all of the answers in like washable ink," Kardashian says.
She continues, "And what is the teacher gonna do? Ask you to lift up your skirt? Like sexual harassment."
Kardashian then goes on to answer more questions, including who her first celebrity crush was. "I think I was obsessed with Johnny Depp," Kardashian recalls.
When asked who has the better fashion sense between her and husband Kanye West, Kardashian says when it comes to "natural fashion sense" it would probably be West. But she then explains that she's learned to grow into it and learned to "really love fashion," so now it would be more of a tie.
And that's only the beginning of the questions Kardashian answered! Watch the video above to see which West song she listens to every single day, find out which Sex and the City character she is and see her do an impression of Kourtney Kardashian!
