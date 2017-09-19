Check Out Every Look From the Tommy x Gigi FW17 Collection

Gigi Hadid is all about that rock ‘n roll.

The ultimate California girl took her third and highly anticipated collaboration with designer Tommy Hilfiger across the pond to close out London Fashion week, and the collection got an upgrade fit for the scene. Held at the iconic Roadhouse music venue—a concert space that has seen performances from the Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix—the Tommy Now show featured rebellious, ‘90s-inspired pieces that meet at the intersection of grunge and prep.

The best part? Everything is available for purchase now.

Gigi opened the show with a plaid, punk-inspired overcoat that could've come right off a Camden Town local. Little sis Bella Hadid followed in an oversized black hoodie paired with knee-high socks and fingerless gloves. Models like Jourdan Dunn rocked black knit beanies with "Gigi x Tommy" embroidered across the front in the kind of font that's bringing us back to our Hot Topic days.

Are you feeling that grunge vibe yet?