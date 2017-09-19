Dancing with the Stars' Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy Have the Best Outlook on Life

"Life is relative. Happiness is perspective."

Bet you didn't expect your Tuesday to start with that kind of advice from Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy, but here we are.

Val and his partner Victoria Arlen made quite the splash in last night's premiere, and it was only partly because of their hot pink outfits and their very respectable 19/30 first week score. Victoria only learned to walk a year ago after being paralyzed for the past 10 years, and now she's dancing on DWTS without being able to feel her legs.

"I think everything presented a challenge," Victoria told us after the premiere. "I think the key is, you know, I can't feel my legs, so not worrying about where my legs are and trusting Val, because he's like, give me a frame, give me your posture, and we'll get your legs to go where they need to go."