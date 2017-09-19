Fiercer Than Ever! Watch Kim Kardashian and Fam Recreate the Keeping Up Season One Opening Credits 10 Years Later

Keep It Kardashian: Back to the Start

Kylie Jenner, Pig, KUWTK

Movie star status!

The Kardashian-Jenner ladies are heading back to basics in this newly released spot for season 14 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The video shows mama Kris Jenner being a boss while flying in a helicopter as Kourtney Kardashian lounges poolside next to a Younes Bendjima look-alike. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is working out her hot bod in the gym and Kendall Jenner is slaying as a super model.

After Kylie Jenner gets pulled over cruising in her orange Lamborghini, the girls assemble to recreate the KUWTK season one opening credits with a modern twist.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14 Promo, GIF

E!

"Where's Kim?" Kris asks as they fumble around to find the perfect group pose. "Mom, where's always late," Khloe says.

Kim Kardashian gets suited up in a sexy see-through bejeweled body suit and joins the gang late. "I'm here!" she announces and the gang gets in position. Kylie then pulls the curtain rope to reveal the background of their original Keeping Up house, just like they did ten years ago.

Nostalgia!

Check out the fierce spot for yourself above then re-watch the original season one opening credits here!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Monday, Sept. 25 at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

