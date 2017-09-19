Barbara Corcoran Is Already Planning Her Dancing With the Stars Romance With Keo Motsepe

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 Trailer: NeNe Leakes! Kim Zolciak-Biermann! 911 Calls! Drama!
Barbara Corcoran has big plans for Dancing With the Stars—and they involve her professional dance partner.
The Shark Tank star, who said she's the "lucky girl who gets to grab" professional partner Keo Motsepe "every week," said she's been feeling like a virgin again with every practice.
"I look at him, I blush, he looks at me a certain way, I have wild dreams every night. I feel like I'm 16 and I'm about to you know what," she told us.
Is this showmance going to blossom into a romance off camera? "This is going to happen off and on camera. We're just going to make love on stage next week," she joked. "We're going to have beautiful children and live happily ever after."
Barbara received a 14 total score—the lowest of the night—for her salsa dance to Ludacris and Pharrell Williams' "Money Maker" from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.
"I think they were right because I missed a lot of my steps. My mind was in the right space, but I didn't follow it with my steps. Next week's another try," Barbara told us.
For Keo, next week presents a new opportunity. "I think the first week, all the nerves are gone. Now she knows camera blocking, how everything goes, having the audiences, the judges, everyone—I think she did great," he said. "I won't lie she did amazing, I'm so proud of you and next week we're going to come back strong."
Barbara's plan for next week? Watch the video above to find out.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.