Barbara Corcoran Is Already Planning Her Dancing With the Stars Romance With Keo Motsepe

Barbara Corcoran has big plans for Dancing With the Stars—and they involve her professional dance partner.

The Shark Tank star, who said she's the "lucky girl who gets to grab" professional partner Keo Motsepe "every week," said she's been feeling like a virgin again with every practice.

"I look at him, I blush, he looks at me a certain way, I have wild dreams every night. I feel like I'm 16 and I'm about to you know what," she told us.