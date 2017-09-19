Tamra Judge Claps Back at Vicki Gunvalson Over Spreading Gay Rumors: "It's Absolutely Sickening"

To that, Keith Morrison "mhmed" in agreement!

"I think in today's day and age that we're still talking and trying to humiliate and bring somebody down is disgusting. You know what? Who are they to say that. Let's say that he was, who are they to just throw him out of the closet like that? I just think it's absolutely sickening," Tamra said.

Tamra revealed to Andy Cohen that her hair stylist was gay bashed in New York City before the show and police were involved.

"We were talking about it and it's like we put stuff on TV and we accuse people of this, ‘You're gay or you're this or you're that' and we're feeding into people that want to bash people and I think that it was just kind of sick," Tamra said.