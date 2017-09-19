Tamra Judge Claps Back at Vicki Gunvalson Over Spreading Gay Rumors: "It's Absolutely Sickening"

The Real Housewives of Orange County star stopped by Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen alongside Dateline's Keith Morrison and addressed the "Eddie Judge is gay" rumors that came up again at her birthday party. At Vicki's birthday party, Ricky, Tamra's former friend, said he saw Eddie kiss another man and assumed Tamra was fine with it.
"First of all, it was totally staged," Tamra said about the scene with Vicki, Gretchen Rossi, Kelly Dodd and Lizzie Rovsek. "Vicki set up the entire scene, it was quite evident by the bad acting."
"I think in today's day and age that we're still talking and trying to humiliate and bring somebody down is disgusting. You know what? Who are they to say that. Let's say that he was, who are they to just throw him out of the closet like that? I just think it's absolutely sickening," Tamra said.
Tamra revealed to Andy Cohen that her hair stylist was gay bashed in New York City before the show and police were involved.
"We were talking about it and it's like we put stuff on TV and we accuse people of this, ‘You're gay or you're this or you're that' and we're feeding into people that want to bash people and I think that it was just kind of sick," Tamra said.
"Yeah, you're right," Keith said. Keith Morrison, Team Tamra?!
In her RHOC blog, Tamra said last week's set up left her "pretty shook."
"I try not to let it bother me, but it does. So upsetting that in this day and age this kind of stuff is still going on. Disappointing, especially coming from grown adults," she wrote. "Let's get one thing clear: I'm not mad about the actual rumor. I'm secure in my marriage and I know the truth. I'm mad that someone I thought was my friend is spreading rumors behind my back and has now taken it this far. If she was a friend, Vicki would have come directly to me. This was not coming from a place of concern; her only concern was to try and hurt me and humiliate Eddie. Briana knows her mom best, and yes, Vicki fights dirty as we all witnessed. Her own words: she wanted to ‘punish' me for not being her friend."
Tamra and Vicki confronted each other in the Monday, Sept. 18 episode of RHOC and it turned into an aggressive yelling match with the other women also getting involved. Shannon Beador came to Tamra's defense during the "one-on-one" conversation that was really two-on-one with Kelly there to support Vicki and Vicki lashed out at Shannon. "When Vicki started screaming about David, I had to just walk away. I can't listen to her lies anymore. She's so toxic and delusional, I just couldn't deal with it," Tamra wrote.
In her blog, Vicki spoke out to Tamra directly.
"Tamra if you are reading this—I will say it for the last time. I did not start this ‘rumor' nor do I care about Eddie's past. I did not ‘set Ricky up at my party to discuss about anything about Eddie,'" Vicki wrote. "From what I have witnessed, I know you both love each other and that's what is important. That's it. I really don't think it needs to be discussed any further and wish you would stop blaming me for this."
Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursday at 11 p.m. on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)