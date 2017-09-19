Are Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz Back On? See His Adorable Message Raising Eyebrows

Well, look what we have here...

A year since Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz called it quits on their romance, the young stars are raising eyebrows about the status of their relationship. Exhibit A: a new Instagram picture from the 18-year-old college kid and photographer. In a snap he shared to his social media page, Beckham appears on a couch watching a movie with an leg draped over his lap. Thankfully for us, he identified that leg as one belonging to his ex.

If the photo alone wasn't enough to sound the alarms, take a look at the caption. "These nights are my favourite," he wrote. "Missing my girl." The actress acknowledged the shot, commenting with a heart and wilting rose emoji. Decode that as you like.

This isn't the first time these two gave us a glimmer of hope. In late August, she left a coy heart emoji on a photo of Brooklyn standing against a set of lockers. It was around that time the two were also spotted walking together in New York City. It seems this is the confirmation we've been waiting for.