Are Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz Back On? See His Adorable Message Raising Eyebrows

These nights are my favourite ??. Missing my girl

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

Well, look what we have here...

A year since Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz called it quits on their romance, the young stars are raising eyebrows about the status of their relationship. Exhibit A: a new Instagram picture from the 18-year-old college kid and photographer. In a snap he shared to his social media page, Beckham appears on a couch watching a movie with an leg draped over his lap. Thankfully for us, he identified that leg as one belonging to his ex.

If the photo alone wasn't enough to sound the alarms, take a look at the caption. "These nights are my favourite," he wrote. "Missing my girl." The actress acknowledged the shot, commenting with a heart and wilting rose emoji. Decode that as you like. 

This isn't the first time these two gave us a glimmer of hope. In late August, she left a coy heart emoji on a photo of Brooklyn standing against a set of lockers. It was around that time the two were also spotted walking together in New York City. It seems this is the confirmation we've been waiting for. 

Photos

Chloë Grace Moretz's Best Looks

Brooklyn Beckham, Chloe Grace Moretz

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

A specific reason for why they broke up in the first place was never revealed, but Moretz made it clear they got along. "He's a very good guy. He's a good person. I enjoy hanging out with him," she coyly told Andy Cohen

Meanwhile, Beckham, who recently started his first year studying photography at Parsons School of Design, has been getting plenty of attention from his female classmates. "I like people from school," he told The Cut, "but there are a few fangirls in the school…Sometimes, I have to be like, 'I'm going to be with you for like, four years, so chill.'"

Plus, it looks like he already has his eye on an old flame. While we wait to see how these two play out, revisit their cutest moments below—it seems there are more to come!

Chloe Grace Moretz, Brooklyn Beckham

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Airport Arrival

A couple that travels together, stays together. Actress Chloe Gracë Moretz and model Brooklyn Beckham are seen linking arms while dodging paparazzi at LAX. 

Chloe Grace Moretz, Brooklyn Beckham

Instagram

Go Fish

Brooklyn dropped the L-word when sharing this photo on Instagram, writing, "Love this one." The 17-year-old visited his namesake, Brooklyn, N.Y., fishing with Chloe along the East River. 

Chloe Grace Moretz, Brooklyn Beckham

Instagram

Polka Dots in the Park

Their relationship is so bright, they've got to put shades on! The two lovebirds sit out in the park, holding hands and looking content. 

Chloe Grace Moretz, Brooklyn Beckham

Instagram

Mirror Mirror On The Wall...

We've found the most adorable couple of them all! Brooklyn holds girlfriend Chloë while gazing into her ocean-blue eyes. 

Brooklyn Beckham, Chloe Grace Moretz

Instagram

All Smiles

This profile shot of 19-year-old Chloë showcases her new tattoo, which Brooklyn's eyes seem to be glued to in this photo. 

Chloe Grace Moretz, Brooklyn Beckham

Instagram

Boxing Buds

Pow, pow! Boxing is just one of the many ways the couple stays in shape. The gloves are on for this duo—and neither is afraid to let the other see them sweat!

Chloe Grace Moretz, Brooklyn Beckham

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ravishing on the Red Carpet

Brooklyn was of course Chloë's date to the premiere of Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, in which she played a foul-mouthed sorority sister.

Brooklyn Beckham, Chloe Grace Moretz

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

After-Party Perfection

With his arm around her shoulder, the couple unwind at the premiere's after party, nudging heads and holding hands. 

Chloe Grace Moretz, Brooklyn Beckham

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

When They Were Young

This blast from the past was taken roughly two years ago at the Budweiser Made in America Music Festival. They may still be teenagers, but they already go way back!

Chloe Grace Moretz, Brooklyn Beckham, Instagram

Instagram

You're Not Seeing Double

You're seeing a couple! Only these two could make autoflash look so flattering. 

What do you think—are these two official again?

