Beyoncé Shares the Cutest Picture of Blue Ivy Wearing the Singer’s Pink Shoes

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ariel Winter, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Ariel Winter Gives the Internet a Piece of Her Mind About Her Clothes: "Screw Having to Always Look Appropriate"

Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

Tamra Judge Claps Back at Vicki Gunvalson Over Spreading Gay Rumors: "It's Absolutely Sickening"

Brooklyn Beckham, Chloe Grace Moretz

Are Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz Back On? See His Adorable Message Raising Eyebrows

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

It looks like Blue Ivy Carter has inherited her mother's sense of style.

Beyoncé recently posted a series of photos on Instagram and her website in which she modeled a pink and blue ensemble. And while Queen B looked fabulous (as always), it was a photo of her five-year-old daughter that really stole the show.

The "Crazy in Love" singer posted a photomontage that included two pictures of her daughter wearing the artist's pink Christian Louboutin heels; although, they looked a tad too big for her tiny feet. The little fashionista paired the glittery shoes with her pink pajamas. And while it's fun to play dress up, Beyonce may not want her oldest daughter wearing these out of the house just yet. According to People, the pink, four-inch Pigalle Follies have a retail price of $745.

Photos

Beyonce's Pregnancy Fashion With Twins

The rest of the Instagram photos showed the Lemonade artist wearing hot pink Balenciaga pants and a blue and pink Balenciaga floral top. The Grammy-winning singer accessorized her look with pink Illesteva sunglasses and a Gucci shoulder bag with a pink ribbon strap and green dragon head detail. She also wore a giant light blue ring that seemed to matched the color of her nails. 

But these aren't the only outfit photos Beyonce recently shared. A few days ago, the singer shared a photo of her wearing an off-the-shoulder gold Alcer top and black Alexander Vaultier skirt with lace-up details to a date night at the theater. The singer and her husband Jay-Z attended the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen in New York, and Queen B accessorized her look with gold necklaces, a gold Tom Ford clutch, a bracelet and DSquared heels. 

?Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway?

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

She also shared a picture of her wearing her gorgeous emerald green House of CB dress to Rihanna's Diamond Ball.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

What can we say? Beyonce's (and Blue Ivy's) style is "Flawless."

TAGS/ Beyoncé , Blue Ivy Carter , Top Stories , Fashion
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.