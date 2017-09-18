Everything We Know About Kevin Hart's Alleged Extortion Case

Kevin Hart is in the middle of a scandal that is no laughing matter.
While fans may know the comedian for his signature humor and LOL-worthy movie roles, the actor is currently facing a whole new level of public scrutiny.
It all started Saturday when Kevin took to Instagram and publicly apologized to his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish and his two children.
"I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and because of that, I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn't," he shared on social media. "You know, I'm not perfect. I'm not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form."
Kevin continued, "I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that, I know that I'm going to hurt the people closest to me, who've I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids."
BACKGRID
According to TMZ, an anonymous person contacted Kevin's team and provided a video with the actor and another woman in a "sexually provocative situation." The person allegedly demanded a multi-million dollar amount in return for keeping the video private.
While TMZ reports that the FBI is on the case and has a suspect, a spokesperson told E! News "we cannot confirm or deny the existence of an investigation."
Los Angeles Police also told us they have not been made aware of this case and are not involved. Kevin's rep, however, released a brief statement to clarify a few things.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
"Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt," his rep shared. "As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation."
This isn't the first time Kevin has faced headlines for being possibly involved with another female other than his wife. Back in July, a report surfaced with photos of the actor in a car with an unknown woman outside a Miami Beach nightclub.
The same day the photos surfaced, Kevin laughed off any cheating rumors with an Instagram post that read, "At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the BS."
While Eniko is currently staying quiet as the controversy plays out, she recently stepped out over the weekend wearing her wedding ring. "Eniko was really upset about this whole situation and still is every time it's brought up," a source shared with E! News. "At this moment she is not going to end their marriage. She is still very much in love with Kevin and is not ready to throw it all away."
As for Kevin, he recently returned to work in Georgia where he is filming a new movie titled Night School.
"Kevin is really embarrassed by what happened. He wishes he could take what happen all away," a source shared with us. "He doesn't want to lose the women he adores so he is doing whatever he can to gain her trust back."