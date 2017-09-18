Everything We Know About Kevin Hart's Alleged Extortion Case

Kevin Hart is in the middle of a scandal that is no laughing matter.

While fans may know the comedian for his signature humor and LOL-worthy movie roles, the actor is currently facing a whole new level of public scrutiny.

It all started Saturday when Kevin took to Instagram and publicly apologized to his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish and his two children.

"I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and because of that, I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn't," he shared on social media. "You know, I'm not perfect. I'm not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form."

Kevin continued, "I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that, I know that I'm going to hurt the people closest to me, who've I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids."