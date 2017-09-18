Olivia Wilde Gushes Over Jason Sudeikis With Intimate Birthday Message

The pair have been together since November 2011. They got engaged in 2013.

In 2016, Jason told Stephen Colbert that the duo met at an SNL finale party. "We hit it off that night," he said but then explained he'd heard she was dating someone else, saying, "I actually came off looking a little cooler than I really am because I had heard through the grapevine, through mutual friends who weren’t exactly her best girlfriends, who would report back, 'Oh you know, I think she’s dating someone.'"

He continued, "So I didn’t make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things. And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races. "

Two kids later, it certainly has been!

As for their parenting, the actress has never been shy when it comes to sharing the couple's parenting tactics, and in a 2016 interview with Yahoo! Beauty she opened up about raising her kids in an open-minded, judgement-free environment.

"I like to think he's already a little feminist," Olivia said, referring to her son. "And he is. I want to promote the idea that the definition of feminism is equality, and it's something that's not difficult to teach children because they are born with that sensibility. They are only taught to separate people and value them differently once they get older. Luckily, I'm just embracing the perspective he was born with."