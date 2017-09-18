Dancing With the Stars' Debbie Gibson Gets Emotional in First Big Performance Since Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Debbie Gibson is already a winner in week one of Dancing With the Stars.

As a brand-new season kicked off Monday night on ABC, one contestant left many viewers inspired thanks to her first big performance since being diagnosed with Lyme disease.

"This is like a coming-out party. I've continued to perform here and there but I've been really scared to do something of this magnitude because I have unpredictable symptoms," Debbie shared with co-host Erin Andrews. "My nervous system was acting out yesterday. I didn't sleep last night. It really tests your strength."

While she received 17 out of 30 on her first dance with partner Alan Bersten, the '80s pop icon is ready to compete and push herself even if her symptoms act up.