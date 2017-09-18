How Fergie and Josh Duhamel's Thoughts on More Kids May Have Affected Their Marriage

New details are emerging into what contributed to Fergie and Josh Duhamel's split.
Less than a week after news broke that the couple was separating after eight years of marriage, multiple sources reveal to E! News that the pair may not have seen eye to eye in regards to expanding their family.
"Around a year ago when Fergie was contemplating what was next for her musically, Fergie and Josh were trying to have another baby," one insider revealed. "At the time, it was made clear that having another baby was a priority for Fergie over anything else regarding her music so she was trying to scale work back."
Our source continued, "Eventually she was a lot more present in the studio to work on her solo music."
After much anticipation, Fergie's latest solo album titled Double Dutchess is complete and is expected to hit stores this Friday. This past weekend, the singer performed her biggest hits at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil.
Closer to home, Josh has been spotted out and about in Brentwood, Calif., with the couple's child Axl. Photographers also captured the actor without his wedding ring on during a morning hike.
While multiple sources tell E! News that Josh was in fact hoping for another baby, they also assure fans that the Transformers star and Fergie are on good terms.
"They are both just sad. It became clear that they wanted different things and there was no middle ground," another source shared with E! News. "They couldn't find a way to make it work."
We're also told Fergie and Josh leave their marriage behind with nothing but mutual respect for each other. And yes, their desire to successfully co-parent remains a huge priority.
"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," Fergie and Josh shared in a statement last week. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."