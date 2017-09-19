Velvet is Having a Moment This Fall & We Are Here for It

by Taylor Stephan

Branded: Velvet

Marie Simonova/Getty Images

Fun fact: It is impossible to talk about reassessing your fall wardrobe without mentioning velvet.

It's a given that every year, as the weather gets colder, you have to factor the fabric in. Not only does velvet never go out of style, it's also a practical choice simply because it's weightier and will keep you warm. Never mind the fact that it just looks extra-luxe and expensive.

And you don't have to limit the velour look to just your clothing items, either. Yes, you can get your fair share of bodycon Vegas-style dresses (a few solid options below), but expand your horizons. Go the platform sandal route, for instance. Or perhaps trade your leather work satchel for a plush-like version.

Sky's the limit! Here are all the ways you can sport velvet this season.

Branded: Velvet Everything

Baseball Cap

Forever 21 Men Velvet Baseball Cap, $7

Branded: Velvet Everything

Bodysuit

Forever 21 Crushed Velvet Bodysuit, $13

Branded: Velvet Everything

Quilted Velvet Crossbody Bag

Rebecca Minkoff Love Small Chevron Quilted Velvet Crossbody Bag, $295

Article continues below

Branded: Velvet Everything

Joggers

Forever 21 Knit Velvet Joggers, $32

Branded: Velvet Everything

Platform Heels

Alice and Olivia Lianna Velvet Heel, $425

Branded: Velvet Everything

Evening Clutch

Sole Society Jemima Velvet Minaudiere, $33

Article continues below

Branded: Velvet Everything

Ankle Strap Heels

Kendall + Kylie Giselle Heel, $130

Branded: Velvet Everything

Cami Dress

Forever 21 Velvet Cami Dress, $16

Branded: Velvet Everything

Shoulder Bag

Dries Van Noten Velvet & Leather Shoulder Bag, $1255

Article continues below

Branded: Velvet Everything

Crop Top

Forever 21 Ribbed Velvet Crop Top, $13

Branded: Velvet Everything

Ankle Booties

Stella McCartney Block-Heel Woven-Velvet Ankle Boots, $995

Branded: Velvet Everything

Kitten Heels

Sandro Nina Velvet Heeled Sandals, $230

Article continues below

Branded: Velvet Everything

Vegas Dress

Missguided Green Inserted Rings Velvet Dress, $67

Branded: Velvet Everything

Sock Booties

Aquazzura Velvet So Me Booties, $825

Branded: Velvet Everything

Overalls

Forever 21 Crushed Velvet Overalls, $28

Article continues below

Branded: Velvet Everything

Tie-Strap Dress

H&M Velvet Dress, $40

Branded: Velvet Everything

Mini Backpack

Street Level Mini Velvet Backpack, $60

Branded: Velvet Everything

Bomber Jacket

Forever 21 Velvet Bomber Jacket, $30

Article continues below

Branded: Velvet Everything

Tote Handbag

MM6 Maison Margiela Japanese Velvet Tote Bag, $170

Branded: Velvet Everything

Convertible Crossbody Bag

LC Lauren Conrad Runway Collection Carmine Velvet Convertible Crossbody Bag, $49

Branded: Velvet Everything

Tote Purse

Stella McCartney Falabella Velvet Tote, $935

Article continues below

Branded: Velvet Everything

Slip Dress

H&M Crushed-Velvet Dress, $15

Branded: Velvet Everything

Off-the-Shoulder Dress

Forever 21 Crushed Velvet Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $15

Branded: Velvet Everything

Embellished Booties

Rebeccca Minkoff Velvet Logan Bootie, $175

Article continues below

Branded: Velvet Everything

Crushed Velvet Mini Dress

Forever 21 Honey Punch Crushed Velvet Dress, $27

Branded: Velvet Everything

Tailored Blazer

Design Lab Lord & Taylor Starry Velvet Blazer, $78

Branded: Velvet Everything

Bomber Jacket

Amuse Society Somedays Velvet Bomber, $76

Article continues below

Branded: Velvet Everything

Mini Skirt

Topshop Moto Bonded Velvet Mini Skirt, $80

Branded: Velvet Everything

Puffer Jacket

Boohoo Abigail Velvet Padded Jacket, $40

Branded: Velvet Everything

Embroidered Blazer

Scotch & Soda Embroidered Velvet Blazer, $235

Article continues below

Branded: Velvet Everything

Boyfriend Blazer

Express Velvet Boyfriend Blazer, $118

Now that you're outfitted accordingly: Go get 'em, you sexy minx. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

