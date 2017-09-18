EXCLUSIVE!

The Fashion Police Think Sofía Vergara Should Be "Locked Up for Looking So Good" at the 2017 Emmys: Watch!

Muy caliente!

On tonight's new Fashion Police, the co-hosts are breaking down all the hits and misses from the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet!

First high is Sofia Vergara in her super sexy mermaid dress by Mark Zunino. Using only TV show titles to describe her look, NeNe Leakes compliments Sofía's ample cleavage with the series Girls. "Listen, she keeps those things out all the time!" Nene says in this preview clip. "It works for her!"

Brad Goreski goes with American Crime "because she should be locked up for looking so good."

Sofia Vergara, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

So what TV show title does guest co-host Erika Jayne use to describe Sofía's sizzling Emmys look?

Watch the clip to find out!

Scroll down for more of our Fashion Police verdicts on all the Emmys red carpet looks!

Nicole Kidman, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Red Woman

Nicole Kidman goes for classic sophistication with a playful twist in a Calvin Klein gown styled with adorable mismatched pink sandals.

Sofia Vergara, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Mermaid Moment

Sofía Vergara's girls are out for the night as she flaunts her figure in a low-cut Mark Zunino mermaid gown.

Jessica Biel , 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

J. Merritt/Getty Images

What a Dream

Jessica Biel looks like a breath of fresh air in a dreamy Ralph & Russo Couture dress.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cha Cha Cha

From the sequins to the belt to the feathered hem, Tracee Ellis Ross has a whole lot—almost too much—going on with her Chanel Haute Couture dress.

Issa Rae, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Cover Girl

Insecure actress and creator Issa Rae is anything but in this stunning custom one-shoulder red gown by Vera Wang.

Millie Bobby Brown, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Prima Ballerina

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown looks like a pretty prima ballerina in a tea-length, strapless dress by Calvin Klein.

Julianne Hough, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Floral Power

Julianne Hough looks regal as she plays to her strengths in an ultra-feminine Marchesa ball gown with pink flowers sprinkled across the bodice.

Tessa Thompson, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Space Cadet

Tessa Thompson is literally out of this world in this metallic multicolored dress that seems a little too casual (and chaotic) for the Emmys red carpet.

Heidi Klum, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Bangle Burden

Even if you ignore Heidi Klum's Dundas Resort 2018 dress swimsuit cover-up, you can't ignore the surplus of Lorraine Schwartz bangles coating her wrists. It's a surprise she can even lift her arms.

Ruby Modine, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Vampire Diaries

Shameless actress Ruby Modine is serving up vampire vibes in this purple gothic-inspired Mark Zunino dress, especially with her dark nails and those dark lips.

Carrie Coon, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Coral Crash

Fargo actress Carrie Coon crashes and burns in a severely outdated coral prom dress.

Ajiona Alexus, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Half & Half

13 Reasons Why actress Ajiona Alexus proves you can have the best of both worlds in a pristine, white jumpsuit featuring a glamorous, gown-like train.

Amanda Crew, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Ombré Touch

Silicon Valley actress Amanda Crew sparkles from head to toe in an ombré Michael Cinco gown covered in iridescent sequins.

Anna Chlumsky, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kapow!

Veep's Anna Chlumsky makes an unmistakable statement in a sequined Sachin and Babi gown that's truly impossible to ignore. Unfortunately, this dress looks like it would be much more suitable for a drag show.

