Ring in Gossip Girl's 10th Anniversary With These 13 Juicy Facts You Probably Never Knew

Try not to feel old after we say this, Upper East Siders...Today marks the 10-year anniversary of Gossip Girl.

Yes, it may be hard to believe, but the first time we witnessed Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford come together while Kristen Bell's voice echoed "Xoxo, Gossip Girl" was exactly one, full decade ago. The CW series aired for the first time on Sept. 19, 2007.

That date kicked off what no one knew would mark a massively successful franchise that would change pop culture forever. 

We all tuned in every week to watch what kind of trouble Blair Waldorf, Serena van der Woodsen, Chuck Bass, Nate Archibald and Dan and Jenny Humphrey would get into, sitting on the edge of our seats in anticipation over love triangles, lavish parties, luxurious wardrobes and, of course, lots and lots of gossip.

Even if you didn't start watching in 2007, we're betting you've binged watched too many episodes to count on Netflix, just as addicted to the drama now as we were 10 years ago.

But while some of us may consider ourselves Gossip Girl experts (guilty), there are actually some surprising tidbits about the show you may not be aware of.

For example, do you know what Meester did to prove she wanted to play Blair? Or who was originally pegged for the role before her? How about the reason Westwick almost didn't land the role as Chuck? Or the way producers found out about Lively and Badley's breakup?

Launch the video above for those answers and more juicy facts you probably didn't know!

