Selena Gomez Is Making More Than $30 Million for Her Puma Collab

Selena Gomez just made a very exciting announcement.

The 25-year-old is collaborating with Puma and will appear in the brand's upcoming women's footwear campaign for the Phenom. "Officially a part of the fam @puma #pumapartner," Gomez wrote on Instagram along with a photo of herself in her Puma gear.

In a press release about the collab, Gomez said that being a part of the brand was "very exciting" for her. "Puma has changed the game when it comes to the mash-up of athletic wear and fashion," she shared. "It's amazing to see this influence on style and culture and I'm excited to be a part of it. I am hoping that we can create something special together. We already have some really cool projects in the works."