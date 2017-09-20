Brie Bella Wants to Throw Nikki Bella a "Women Empowerment" Party Since She'll Never Have Children

Brie Bella just wants her sister to feel included.
With her baby shower right around the corner, the mom-to-be comes up with the idea to throw Nikki Bella a celebration of her own in this sneak peek from tonight's all-new episode of Total Bellas.
"I just feel so bad because Nicole like literally planned two different baby showers for me, my bachelorette party then my bridal shower," Brie tells her mom Kathy Colace, brother J.J. Garcia and sister-in-law Lauren Garcia. "I kind of feel like we should throw her a party."
"My sister has been amazing," she continues. "She's constantly throwing me parties, from my bachelorette party to now my baby shower. I'm like, you know what, she deserves something special."
"What kind of party?" Kathy wonders.
"Like a cute little, you're a career woman, woman empowerment party,'" Brie replies. "We all know John Cena doesn't want kids, so a woman empowerment party. Perfect for her!"
Hmm...let's just see how this plays out!
