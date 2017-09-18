Everything We Know About Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Egarian's Relationship

It seems Milo Ventimiglia is finally taking his romance closer to the spotlight.

After nearly a year of keeping his burgeoning relationship out of the public eye, the This Is Us star covertly celebrated his first Emmy nomination with his off-screen leading lady by his side. The 40-year-old star arrived to the ceremony on Sunday night with Kelly Egarian.

While they did not pose in tandem on the red carpet, an eyewitness told E! News they arrived together in a black SUV and shared a lipock before the main event. "After getting out, she took some time to fix her dress while Milo was making sure he looked sharp," the eyewitness said. "Before making their grand entrance on the red carpet, Milo leaned in and kissed her. It was sweet and cute. It was more than just a peck."