What's Next for The View After Jedediah Bila's Departure: Is Meghan McCain About to Join the Panel?

Daytime TV is about to get a whole new view once again.
In case you missed the big news, Jedediah Bila announced on this morning's episode that she was leaving The View after less than two seasons.
"So this is my last day at The View," the libertarian shared during the "Hot Topics" portion of the show. "I want to thank these ladies. What you don't know about us is that we're really friends...I want to thank you because I'm a little eccentric, and you put up with me, and this has been an amazing journey. And I appreciate all of you."
As soon as the news was announced, fans began to wonder who will replace the panelist as The View continues season 21.
According to a source close to the show, The View has been looking for a conservative voice to join the table ever since Candace Cameron Bureleft. In fact, bosses believe it's important to have diverse points of view on the show.
Our insider says there is a short list of potential candidates and Meghan McCain may be on it. As for when viewers could expect an announcement, E! News has learned that there is no specific timeline. However, news could be revealed in a matter of weeks.
On Monday's show, Jedediah revealed that her future will include a new book with Harper Collins that she teased as an "amazing concept" that could "shake up the world especially the millennial generation."
Ultimately, speculation has surfaced that the panelist was let go partly because of a recent interview with Hillary Clinton.
According to one source, "there was backlash" after Jedediah asked questions to the former presidential candidate while she promoted her new book What Happened.
"It was Jedediah's job to ask the tough questions," the source shared. "She did her job."
ABC, however, says viewers shouldn't be analyzing Hillary's visit with the co-hosts that also include Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin.
"Her departure had nothing to do with the Hillary Clinton interview," a rep for the show shared with E! News. "Jedediah asked good questions during that interview, and the producers were pleased with how she handled it."