What's Next for The View After Jedediah Bila's Departure: Is Meghan McCain About to Join the Panel?

Daytime TV is about to get a whole new view once again.

In case you missed the big news, Jedediah Bila announced on this morning's episode that she was leaving The View after less than two seasons.

"So this is my last day at The View," the libertarian shared during the "Hot Topics" portion of the show. "I want to thank these ladies. What you don't know about us is that we're really friends...I want to thank you because I'm a little eccentric, and you put up with me, and this has been an amazing journey. And I appreciate all of you."

As soon as the news was announced, fans began to wonder who will replace the panelist as The View continues season 21.

According to a source close to the show, The View has been looking for a conservative voice to join the table ever since Candace Cameron Bure left. In fact, bosses believe it's important to have diverse points of view on the show.