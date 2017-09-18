Whatever Kevin Hart Thought He Was Getting Away With, He Should've Known That the Truth Always Catches Up—Even With Celebrities

But Hart, to avoid adding more insult to injury, opted to nip the story in the bud and go for the public apology to his loved ones.

"I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and because of that I should make smart decisions, and recently I didn't," he said in his video. "You know, I'm not perfect. I'm not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way, shape or form. And I made a bad error in judgement and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen, and they did. And doing that I know that I am going to hurt the people I'm closest to, who I've talked to and apologized to, being my wife and my kids."

He continued, "And you know, it's a sh--ty moment. It's a sh--ty moment when you know you're wrong and there's no excuses for your wrong behavior. At the end of the day, man, I just simply got to do better. But I'm also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes, and in this particular situation, that's what was attempted. I said I'd rather 'fess up to my mistakes."

Agonizing. Of course anyone trying to blackmail or otherwise extort money from somebody else is in the wrong, and perhaps a crime has been committed (that's for law enforcement to figure out), but on a civilian level, Hart made his own bed.

From Tiger Woods to Jay-Z, Chris Rock to Ozzy Osbourne, Eddie Cibrian to Dean McDermott, Bill Clinton to Arnold Schwarzenegger, celebrities of all magnitudes inevitably get outed when they cheat. They don't necessarily ever admit to it, nor is there always incontrovertible evidence (such as the appearance of another human being), but the stories get out there—even if they're denied and destined to exist as only "rumors" for posterity. And even if the supermarket-tabloid-and-Twitter-scanning public somehow never becomes the wiser, there's no way the partner being cheated on remains in the dark.