Drake Immortalizes Denzel Washington With New Tattoo

Denzel Washington has been initiated into Drake's hall of fame—or that is, his body of fame.

The rapper recently had a portrait of Washington's character Bleek Gilliam from the 1990 film Mo' Better Blues tatted onto his arm by Toronto-based tattoo artist Inal Bersekov. His inspiration? Bersekov told E! News that the rapper said Mo' Better Blues is one of his all-time favorites, adding, "That movie kind of inspired him."

The famous tattoo artist took to Instagram to share the image of Drake's newest tattoo with his followers, thanking Drake for trusting him with the work of art.