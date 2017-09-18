EXCLUSIVE!

7 Ways Ben Affleck Made Sure the Spotlight Was on Lindsay Shookus at the 2017 Emmys

There was quite a lot to talk about after the 2017 Emmy Awards last night, but no one seems to be making more headlines than Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

The 45-year-old actor joined the Saturday Night Live producer as her plus one to the Hollywood affair, marking their first official awards show appearance together. Of course, being Ben Affleck doesn't make it easy to have a low-key evening as someone's date, but he made sure to take all the right steps so the attention remained on Shookus...

1. No Red Carpet: The A-lister opted out of walking the red carpet ahead of the 2017 Emmys so as to avoid a massive commotion. Rather, E! News learned the couple entered the Microsoft Theater through a VIP door on the side of the stage.

2. He Let Her Lead the Way: Shookus lead the way throughout the evening, holding Affleck's hand as they found their seats or walked to and from the VIP lounge area. Affleck sat with her in the same row as the rest of the SNL crew.

Jeff Garlin, Charissa Thompson, Larry David, Lindsay Shookus, Ben Affleck, HBO Emmy Party Pics 2017

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

3. He Cheered Her On: When SNL won for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Affleck stood up to let everyone file out past him to take the stage. Affleck smiled and cheered the team on from the audience as they accepted the award and met them backstage afterward to celebrate.

4. He Held Her Purse: Onlookers told E! News Affleck held Shookus' clutch as she walked around holding her Emmy statue...and we all know that's a solid sign of a great boyfriend!

5. He Snapped Photos of Her: Not only did Affleck lend a hand by holding his lady's purse, he also offered to take photos of her backstage with her friends.

6. He Stuck to Water: Several sources told E! News they spotted Affleck drinking water throughout the show and at the after-parties, perhaps taking on the role as designated driver and allowing Shookus to relax and celebrate with some champagne. As we've reported before, Affleck completed treatment for alcohol addiction earlier this year.

7. He Granted Her Pizza Wish: A source overheard Shookus talking about how badly she wanted pizza, and E! News can confirm Affleck immediately hopped on his phone to start Googling pizza places around the theater. Nothing's better than celebratory pizza!

For more about the Hollywood couple's Emmys night out, don't miss E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m. and tune in to the Fashion Police 2017 Emmys Special, with guest co-host Erika Jayne, at 8 p.m., only on E!

