Biggest Fashion Trends from the 2017 Emmys

  • By
  • &

by Amanda Randone |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Reese Witherspoon

Celebs Who Actually Took a Fashion Risk at the 2017 Emmys

Worst Dressed Celebs at the 2017 Emmys

Branded: Uber, Erin Lim

The Surprisingly Down-to-Earth Way E!'s Erin Lim Arrived at the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Some of the biggest wins at last night's Emmys happened before the show even started.

Of course, we were excited to see Big Little Lies win five awards, plus Lena Waithe making history as the first black woman to win for comedy writing. It was an important night for women and diversity in entertainment overall.

But there are also the unofficial fashion awards that occur upon arrival, as the star-studded carpet becomes a glamorous runway of sequins, mermaid silhouettes and diamonds for an audience of millions. As stars get placed on best- and worst-dressed lists before they even make it inside the event, we've got our eyes out on what's trending among the most stylish stars who turn up to make a statement.

Photos

Best Dressed Stars at 2017 Emmy Awards

This year, metallic dresses were all the rage on everyone from Laverne Cox to Priyanka Chopra. Shailene Woodley made our best-dressed list, wearing a simple, deep-green Ralph Lauren gown that we're sure will be the color of the season. 

As more stars strutted the carpet with everything from blazer mini dresses to extravagant, colorful floor-length numbers, we picked out the top trends of the evening. 

 

ESC: Emmy Trends

Fancy events call for fancy straps. The micro ruffle trend is a way of securing your dress with frills instead of sleeves, for the ultimate finishing touch.

Laverne Cox, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox

Stunning in silver! Laverne shows us how it's done in a metallic Naeem Khan dress that stood out because of the frilly detail on its sleeves, which was a nice contrast to the gown's structured bodice. 

ESC: Yara Shahidi

Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Yara Shahidi

Yara's glittery Prada gown was one of our favorite looks of the evening, and it was the subtle details that made all the difference. Ruffled sleeves were definitely a red carpet trend, and the Black-ish star wears them well paired with an embroidered sequin print on soft tulle. 

Article continues below

Ryan Michelle Bathe, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ryan Michelle Bathe

Is it us, or is Ryan a total modern-day Belle in this dress? She's got the micro ruffle strap trend down, and it's the perfect way to tie together the layers and floral detail of the ensemble. 

ESC: Emmy Trends

For a look that's Black Swan meets red carpet, tulle skirts bring an element of feminine fun to black tie affairs. 

ESC: Best Dressed Only, Mandy Moore

John Shearer/WireImage

Mandy Moore

Talk about tulle: Mandy is rocking the trend in multiple layers, with tiered skirts of the fabulous material. She's also acing the black-and-white look that was popular on this year's red carpet. 

Article continues below

Millie Bobby Brown, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Millie Bobby Brown

Officially securing her spot as fashion's darling, the Stranger Things actress wore a Calvin Klein dress with a giant, tulle skirt giving us major ballerina vibes. 

Giuliana Rancic, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Giuliana Rancic

While we're accustomed to seeing this TV host in a mermaid silhouette dress, this year Giuliana opted for a chic black tulle gown with natural beauty look. We love how the sleeves carry out the material of the dress for a touch of drama. 

ESC: Emmy Trends

While rainbow hair is the hottest trend to hit Instagram, it's also a style that's taking over the red carpet. From dresses to accessories, celebs are opting for all the colors instead of just one.

Article continues below

Tessa Thompson, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Tessa Thompson

Why settle on one color when you can wear them all? Rainbow was a huge trend last night, and Tessa's pleated, high-collar Rosie Assoulin dress was a total winner.  

Gillian Anderson, 2017 Emmys, Arrivals

John Shearer/WireImage

Gillian Anderson

The X Files actress rocked this multicolored look on her shiny clutch, which was the perfect match to her red velvet dress. 

Zoe Kravitz, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe was like a human skittle in this outstanding Dior Haute Couture gown with feather detailing (also super on trend). 

Article continues below

ESC: Emmy Trends

In contrast to the multicolored appeal of the rainbow trend, other stars are keeping it simple with the classic marriage of black and white hues for their red carpet looks. 

Oprah Winfrey, 2017 Emmy Awards

John Salangsang/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Oprah

The legendary TV personality, who presented an award to Elisabeth Moss, looked stunning in a classic Elizabeth Kennedy suit with Nikos Koulis earrings. 

ESC: Emmy Trends, Lauren Morelli

John Shearer/WireImage

Lauren Morelli

Lauren took the trend up a notch in a textured, floral gown with a high neck. 

Article continues below

Kate McKinnon, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kate McKinnon

The Saturday Night Live actress, who took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a comedy, got glammed up in a minimalistic Narciso Rodriguez gown with a black textured bodice. 

ESC: Emmy Trends

The floral print is getting a major upgrade. No longer are we seeing petite motifs and girly patterns—designers are getting bold with this design, and the celebs are liking it.

ESC: Emmys Trends, Hilaria Baldwin

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hilaria Baldwin

Alec who? Her husband may have won an Emmy, but Hilaria stole the show on the red carpet in a silver strapless number with a green and yellow oversized floral pattern. 

Article continues below

Vanessa Bayer, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Vanessa Bayer

The Saturday Night Live comedian wore strapless Zac Posen gown that featured a modern floral pattern in orange, beige and grey—definitely not your average sundress motif!

Regina King, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Regina King

Regina turned heads in a Galia Lahav dress, which was a modern take on prints. The oversized, graphic design is a fresh way to wear everyone's favorite florals. She's also working that high slit. 

ESC: Emmy Trends

We've seen it on boas, and now it's one of the trendiest ways to add texture or volume to a dress or an accessory. This is one look we're ready to fly off with.

Article continues below

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

This actress-turned-style-icon was a red carpet favorite in Chanel, glittering in sequins and completing the look with a healthy dose of feathers, teaching us that more is more in the world of fashion.

Keri Russell, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Keri Rusell

Keri brings her all-black floor-length gown by J. Mendel to the next level with feather embellishments. The feathers were certainly battling other details here, including  a sheer, patterned overly and a strapless corset.

Priyanka Chopra, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

John Shearer/WireImage

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka's custom-made Balmain look was nothing short of breathtaking, and the long feather train added just the right amount of wow to an already attention-grabbing gown. The actress proves that feathers are a fun addition to any item—whether it be a dress, a sleeve or a bag—to take it from great to glam. 

Article continues below

ESC: Emmy Trends

Accessorizing is everything on the red carpet, and stars are doing away with bags that are just so, well, square. Round is in, whether it's in the form of a purse or a clutch.

ESC: Cicely Tyson

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cicely Tyson

We don't know what she could even fit in there, but Cicely's accessory is exactly the kind of round purse we need for the ultimate style upgrade. Talk about a statement bag. 

Sarah Paulson, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

The actresses's round clutch is the perfect accessory to accent her futuristic Carolina Herrera dress. 

Article continues below

Which red carpet trend is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below!

Don't miss E! News Monday at 7 and 11 p.m. and tune in to the Fashion Police 2017 Emmys Special, with guest co-host Erika Jayne, Monday at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Yara Shahidi , Oprah Winfrey , Kate McKinnon , Millie Bobby Brown , Giuliana Rancic , Mandy Moore , Laverne Cox , Sarah Paulson , Priyanka Chopra , Hilaria Baldwin , Gillian Anderson , Zoë Kravitz , 2017 Emmys , Red Carpet , Emmys , Fashion , Style Collective , Style Collective Fashion , Top Stories , Life/Style
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.