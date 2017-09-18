Watch Nikki Bella Meet (and Then Wrestle!) Her Dancing With the Stars Partner For the First Time

"I do feel a little intimidated!"

Please welcome to the ring...Nikki Bella and her Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev! The Total Bellas star is set to make her DWTS debut in tonight's season 25 premiere, and E! News has your exclusive first look at her introduction to the ballroom.

In the video above, the E! star meets her pro partner for the first time...and immediately brings him into the wrestling ring and shows him exactly why she's the longest reigning champion in WWE Diva's history.

"I feel like a five-year-old kid who just got beaten up," Artem says after a bout with his new partner in the ring.