Reese Witherspoon, Sofia Vergara, Robin Wright and More Stars Brought Their Kids to the 2017 Emmys and After-Parties

These stars had the best dates to TV's biggest night.

Sunday night's 2017 Emmy Awards proved to be a prestigious night for many famous moms and dads. Thankfully, their children were not so far away when it came time to celebrate.

Such was the case for some of Big Little Lies' leading ladies. After Reese Witherspoonand Laura Dern celebrated their first respective wins for their work on the HBO hit, they headed out on the town with their youngsters in tow. For Reese, that meant look-alike daughter, Ava Phillippe, while her co-star had not one, but two of her children on the red carpet with her as they headed into an after-party.