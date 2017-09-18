SNL Writer Turns to Twitter for Help After Grabbing the Wrong Garment Bag for the Emmys

Social media to the rescue!

Saturday Night Live writer Nick Kocher turned to Twitter for help over the weekend after he grabbed the wrong garment bag while exiting a Delta flight from New York City to Los Angeles. Inside the garment bag was Kocher's tuxedo for the 2017 Emmys, so he needed that back ASAP before the show on Sunday.

"IF YOU FLEW FROM NEW YORK TO LOS ANGELES FOR THE EMMYS PLEASE DEAR GOD READ THIS," Kocher tweeted Saturday alongside a longer message explaining the situation.