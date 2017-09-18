Jedediah Bila Is Leaving The View After a Year

After a year on The View, Jedediah Bila has decided to bid her farewell.

The co-host—who joined the show in August 2016—announced that today's episode would be her final time sitting among Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Paula Faris.

"So this is my last day at The View," she told the audience and viewers before looking over to her co-hosts. "I want to thank these ladies. What you don't know about us is that we're really friends...I want to thank you because I'm a little eccentric, and you put up with me, and this has been an amazing journey. And I appreciate all of you. I want to thank the viewers, even the ones that write me hate tweets. This is what I'm here for. I want to shake things up in life and in television."