How to Work Out and Eat Like Shakira, According to Her Trainer Anna Kaiser

So, what is Shakira eating?

"Breakfast, lunch, & dinner with a protein in every meal and fresh veggies or small amounts of low glycemic fruit and for snacks, we started introducing soups. Some great soups are filling and warm. So, at the four o'clock hour, when people are craving caffeine and a cookie, soup is a really great option because it fills you up and feels like a meal so it can keep you going until dinner, but it's not hugely caloric," she explains. "Soup is really easy to make you can take basil, celery, acorn squash and boil them and then put them in the blender with sea salt. It's delicious and only takes about 15 minutes. You can make it the night before. It's kind of like making baby puree, and there are a ton of super easy recipes. You can make them with chicken stock, then add some veggies, boil it, and then put it all in the blender."

And Kaiser says that the singer has fish almost every day, but Shakira also does enjoy some treats.

"It doesn't have to be something big it can just be something different every day, for example, we would do a cacao topped rice cake or half of a protein bar, or I got her some chocolate tea which kind of feels like a treat with some dehydrated fruit," she says. "So it's about allowing yourself to have a lot of different things in small quantities and keep it as fresh as possible.". She has fish almost every day."